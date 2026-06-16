Ella Langley’s TikTok Shania Twain cover hits 3M+ views, earns legend’s praise

Country star Ella Langley is taking over the internet once again! This time, it’s with a stripped-down cover of Shania Twain’s classic 1997 hit “You’re Still the One” that has gone “mega-viral” on TikTok.

The Viral TikTok That Exploded Overnight:

Langley, who is 27 years old, posted a piano cover of the song on Tuesday night, June 9, with the caption: “I’ll never get over this song.” Since then, the video has amassed over 3 million views and 565,000+ likes on the platform. Fans have been commenting with a flurry of “stunning” and “goosebumps” as Langley’s soulful vocals pay tribute to the beloved Come On Over ballad from Twain’s 1997 album.

Shania Twain’s Heartwarming Response: ‘Loved Getting to Connect at ACMs’

The legendary Shania Twain herself caught wind of the cover and left a comment: “So flattered Loved getting to connect at ACMs xx.” On Instagram, Twain further expressed her admiration: “So flattered – What a talent “. The two stars first connected at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards, where Twain hosted and Langley won several awards. Twain previously told TODAY that upon hearing Langley’s music, she felt, “wow, this is the real thing.”

What Made Langley’s Cover So Special:

The cover comes at a perfect time for Langley. She recently released her breakout album “Dandelion” in April and is currently on the “Dandelion Tour.” She has been hailed as “the face of country music” and is “dominating the charts and social media.” “You’re Still the One” was a huge hit for Twain in 1998 and was featured on the iconic “Come On Over” album alongside hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

From TikTok Sensation to Country Stardom: Langley’s Rise Continues:

According to Fox News, Langley is on a “rocket ship to the top of the mountain” after her recent success at the ACMs and the release of her album. Her TikTok covers consistently go viral, and fans are noting that “whatever Langley does, it’s going to get noticed.”