Elle Fanning posts adorable tribute for Dakota’s 32nd birthday

Elle Fanning is celebrating her sister in the sweetest way.

The actress, 27, paid heartwarming tribute to older sister Dakota Fanning as she rang in her 32nd birthday on February 23.

Marking the joyous occasion on her Instagram handle, Elle shared a short video of the pair dancing together and hugging, capturing their close bond.

“Our song. Your birthday. My sister,” Elle wrote alongside the clip. “She is the coolest person anyone will ever meet and I’m the lucky one who gets to call her mine! I love you @dakotafanning.”

Dakota quickly responded in the comments, writing, “Love you the most!!!!!”

The birthday love went both ways. Dakota shared a throwback baby photo of herself sitting in front of a birthday cake on her own Instagram page. “Making a really good wish this year,” she captioned the post. Elle replied with another heartfelt message, commenting, “Love you more than anything.”

Dakota also received well wishes from famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Andy García, Christina Hendricks and Abigail Breslin. “Awww! Love this. Happy Birthday Dakota!!” Witherspoon wrote.

The sisters – who have both been acting since childhood – often celebrate each other publicly on social media. This year’s birthday comes as they prepare to share the big screen for the first time in the upcoming film The Nightingale, marking a new chapter in their longtime careers.