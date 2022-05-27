Ellen DeGeneres bids teary goodbye to her talk show after two decades

One of the most beloved and iconic talk show hosts, Ellen DeGeneres bid goodbye to her talk show, after a successful 19-season feat.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ has officially ended after airing the final episode of season 19 on Thursday, leaving the host and fans in tears. The guest list for the ending episode of the pioneering talk show included Jennifer Aniston, who was the first guest on the debut episode 19 years back.

American singer Pink – who contributed to the Emmy winning theme song of the show – and young starlet Billie Eilish were seated for a heart-melting conversation with DeGeneres as well.

Bidding an emotional farewell to the long-running show’s team and audience, DeGeneres acknowledged, “I want to thank my staff and my crew once again, but most importantly, I want to thank Mary [Connelly], Andy [Lassner] and Craig [Peralta].” For the uninitiated, Connelly and Lassner have been the executive producers of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

Furthermore, DeGeneres in her final monologue on the episode, addressed the audience, “If I’ve done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself. Your true, authentic self.”

“And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don’t understand. They’re showing you who they are and that is the biggest gift anybody can ever give you. And by opening your heart and your mind, you’re gonna be that much more compassionate. And compassion is what makes the world a better place.”

“Thank you so much for being on this journey with me. I feel the love and I send it back to you. Bye,” she concluded the journey of over 3800 episodes.

