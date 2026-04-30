Ellen DeGeneres shares first look from the Pixar recording studio

Ellen DeGeneres unveiled details of her character “Dory” as she is all set to appear in a voice role in an upcoming Pixar short film.

On Wednesday, following Ellen’s return to Hollywood, she announced through her official Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse from a studio.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host posted a picture of herself, in which she can be seen reading something from a paper in front of a professional microphone while wearing headphones. She captioned the post, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “I’ve missed Dory. She’s alive and well.”

​Ellen originally voiced Dory, a ditzy blue tang fish character, in both Finding Nemo and its sequel, Finding Dory. The announcement of Ellen’s return was reported on April 24; the plot and the title of the upcoming short film of Pixar’s most beloved franchises, Finding Nemo, are still under wraps. The release date of the new short film is yet to be revealed as the production has just kick-started.

​The 2003 film, Finding Nemo, tells the story of an overprotective clown fish named Marlin who is desperate to find his missing son, Nemo. During his search, Marlin enlists the help of a forgetful blue tang, and they head to find his son, rumored to be in a dentist’s aquarium.

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