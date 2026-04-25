Ellen DeGeneres is set to reprise one of her most beloved roles, returning as the voice of Dory in a new short film set in the world of Finding Nemo.

The upcoming project, first reported by Deadline on April 24, is currently in early production, with few details released so far. Representatives for Pixar have not yet commented on the announcement.

DeGeneres confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the report and writing, “Excited about this.”

Audiences were first introduced to the forgetful but lovable blue tang fish Dory in Finding Nemo, which followed a clownfish, Marlin, on a journey across the ocean to find his missing son.

The film was a major critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing domestic release of 2003 and winning Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

Dory later took center stage in the 2016 sequel, Finding Dory, which chronicled her search for her parents and went on to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.

The new short marks a notable return to Hollywood for Ellen DeGeneres, who has kept a relatively low profile in recent years. In 2024, reports emerged that she had relocated to the English countryside with her wife, Portia de Rossi, after purchasing a home in the U.K.