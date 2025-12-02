Ellie Goulding announces second pregnancy in style at Fashion Awards

Ellie Goulding had a surprise of her own on the 2025 Fashion Awards red carpet!

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker announced her second pregnancy in style as she arrived at the London event on Monday, December 1.

While this is her second baby, it is her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear, as per PEOPLE.

Goulding proudly showed off her growing bump in a bold look as she wore a leather jacket over a black crop top that stopped just above her belly.

She completed her chic look with black shorts, matching heels and dark sunglasses, proudly debuting her pregnancy in true rock star style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil)

The 38-year-old singer is already mom to son Arthur whom she shares with ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Ellie Goulding and Minniear first made their romance public in September when they stepped out for an outing in London, though the relationship traces back further.

Minniear first hinted at their romance in July when he shared a a racy snap of Goulding lying nude in bed with her face mostly hidden.

While, the singer didn’t write anything on the photo she simply liked the post and replied with a single red heart.

Ellie Goulding and Jopling announced their separation after four years of marriage in February 2024.