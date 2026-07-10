Ellie Goulding is set to take the stage at the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between England and Norway as the singer announced that she will perform during halftime of the highly anticipated match.

The 39-year-old singer shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a series of energetic photos of herself wearing an England x Palace football shirt as she celebrated the upcoming performance.

“Performing at halftime for England vs Norway has me feeling like truly anything could happen,” Goulding wrote alongside the images. “I already know the boys will make England proud, it’s coming home.”

England secured its place in the quarterfinals after a dramatic victory over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. The Three Lions will now face Norway on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 10 p.m. GMT at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Ellie Goulding’s halftime appearance adds another high-profile performance to the tournament, with music continuing to play a major role in this year’s World Cup celebrations.

The announcement comes as the “Love Me Like You Do” hitmaker has been spending time in New York, where she recently attended Taylor Swift’s wedding alongside her boyfriend, Beau Minniear.

Goulding and Swift have shared a close friendship for more than a decade after first meeting in 2012.