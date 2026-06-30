Elliot Page has delighted fans by sharing a sweet glimpse into his relationship with girlfriend Julia Shiplett, with the sweet post quickly drawing love from followers and several of the actor’s celebrity friends.

The Umbrella Academy star took to Instagram over the weekend to post an adorable selfie with the comedian and actress. Standing in front of a wooded backdrop, the couple smiled for the camera as Page kept the caption simple, adding only a heart emoji.

The heartwarming post was soon flooded with supportive messages from fans and fellow celebrities. Actors Julianne Moore, Natasha Lyonne and Shannon Woodward were among the famous faces reacting to the photo, while comedian Kid Fury also showed support.

Fans were equally enthusiastic, with one commenting, “You deserve so much happiness, Elliot! Another wrote, “I love seeing beautiful people being together!” while a third added, “This picture is art. So happy for you!”

Elliot Page confirmed his relationship with comedian and actress Julia Shiplett in June 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

The couple made their romance public with a selfie taken on a rainbow-painted street in Iceland before making their red-carpet debut later that year at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

Julia is a comedian, writer and actress who made her screen debut in 2018 in an episode of the show Crashing, plus a voice role in the show American Dad! and the miniseries Ad World before landing her recurring role in Overcompensating, which will soon return for a second season.