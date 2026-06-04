Elon Musk asks West to learn from Pakistan's Judicial system

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has drawn global attention as he reacted to a recent ruling by the Lahore High Court in 2020 motorway gang-rape case.

About 2020 motorway gang-rape case:

The case – one of Pakistan’s most widely condemned criminal incidents in recent years – involved the assault of a French-Pakistani woman who was attacked after her vehicle became stranded on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway in September 2020. The victim was traveling with her children when armed attackers broke into her car, robbed her, and assaulted her.

Bravo Pakistan! This is what we should be doing in the West. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2026

Following the incident, an Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced two men, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, to death in 2021 after finding them guilty of gang rape, kidnapping, robbery, and terrorism-related charges. Their convictions were later challenged in the Lahore High Court.

This week, a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court rejected their appeals and upheld the original death sentences, citing strong evidence including DNA matches, mobile phone data, and witness identification presented during the investigation and trial.

Elon Musk’s reaction to 2020 motorway gang-rape case:

Following the news of the new ruling made headlines, Musk praised Pakistan’s judicial system on social media. He wrote, “Bravo Pakistan. This is what we should be doing in west.”

“This is the right sentence for such an action. Good for Pakistan,” Elon Musk added.