Elon Musk calls himself a fool for funding OpenAI in court

Elon Musk told a court on Wednesday that he was a “fool” for funding the launch of ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Testifying in his lawsuit against OpenAI, the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX said he continued financing the startup after receiving assurances from CEO Sam Altman that it would remain a nonprofit. However, Musk later began doubting the company’s direction and felt betrayed.

Musk alleged that OpenAI, Altman, and President Greg Brockman reneged on their founding agreement by prioritizing profit over a promise to keep the company dedicated to human progress.

The trial, currently underway in California, began Monday and is expected to last about four weeks.

Musk contributed $38 million in funding to OpenAI from late 2015 through May 2017. The artificial intelligence company is now valued at more than $85 billion.

Lawyers for OpenAI reject the allegations, asserting that company leaders never promised the organization would remain a nonprofit indefinitely. They argue that Elon Musk’s legal challenge is intended to undermine OpenAI’s rapid growth while promoting his own competitor, xAI, which was launched in 2023.

During cross-examination, Musk consistently resisted questions about old emails in which he discussed standard for-profit structures and tax deductions related to his donations.

“Your questions are not simple,” Musk told OpenAI lawyer William Savitt. “They are designed to trick me essentially.”

The stakes are incredibly high at the trial, which could sway the balance of power in artificial intelligence. Musk’s lawsuit actively seeks to oust Altman from OpenAI’s board.

If Musk wins, it could derail OpenAI’s ambitious plans for an initial public offering.

OpenAI lawyers have countered, arguing that Musk simply sought to control the company for himself.

Musk testified that he initially sought a majority stake and board control, but expected his power to naturally dilute as the company gained shareholders, similar to his current 15% stake in Tesla.