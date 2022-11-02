Elon Musk cancels weekly holiday for Twitter employees: report

Twitter owner Elon Musk has introduced rigorous work policies for his employees which reportedly include 12-hour shifts without weekly off.

US news agency CNBC, citing sources, reported Elon Musk told Twitter managers to staff its worker for 12 hours without weekly off as part of his aggressive policies.

“Managers at Twitter have instructed some employees to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, to hit Musk’s aggressive deadlines, according to internal communications,” the report stated quoting sources.

There has been no discussion on overtime pay or job security for those who will work for 12 hours. The report mentioned that the engineers will be fired if they fail to meet the work requirements by November.

“Task completion by the early November deadline is seen as a make-or-break matter for their careers at Twitter,” the source stated

Elon Musk is already under criticism over his new policies regarding content and financial prospects since he acquired of the microblogging social media application Twitter.

Earlier, the owner of technology giant Tesla had announced that the blue tick, which authenticates the account, will be sold for $8 per month. He called out the “current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark”.

He said that users with blue ticks will get will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which facilitates tackling spam/scams along with the ability to post long videos and audios.

