Elon Musk criticized Anne Hathaway for a speech she delivered in 2018 in support of the community.

On Sunday, he made a post on X, whilst responding to marketing professor Gad Saad, “She’s just a marionette. Whoever wrote her speech is the real douchebag. degenerate narcissist”.

In 2018, Anne attended the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C. At the event, the 43-year-old actress delivered a speech on equality while accepting the National Ally for Equality award.

At that time, Hathaway responded, “With the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely accepted myth, that myth is that g**ness orbits around straitness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness. And it is a myth that keeps money and power in the hands of the few, instead of being invested in the lives of the free.”

Read More: Anne Hathaway reveals unique challenge of filming The Odyssey.

Anne told the crowd in defense of equality, “I’m pretty shell-shocked by what I see every day, by what I hear every day. And I really don’t like to admit this, but I get scared”.

“I am just living the values my parents gave me. I’m loving you the way you deserve, and yes, I am giving major side eye to anyone that thinks differently,” she continued. “I know I’m speaking in abstractions, and that there’s privilege embedded in my ability to do so. I know that there are very real obstacles that block the path to true equality, and I know that removing them is easier said than done.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress concluded, “I appreciate this community because, together, we are not just going to question this myth. We are going to destroy it”.