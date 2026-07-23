Elon Musk makes big claim about ‘The Odyssey’

Following the release of The Odyssey, tech billionaire Elon Musk issued a bold statement recently.

The Tesla founder claimed on his social media platform, X, that his artificial intelligence (AI) program, Grok Imagine, will create a “historically accurate” full-length film version of Homer’s epic Greek poem.

The tech tycoon stated that his AI project, The Odyssey, would be complete by the end of 2026. Elon Musk shared his statement alongside a three-minute clip of The Odyssey that an X user had created using AI, writing:

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.”

Dialogue scene from Homer’s Odyssey built on Grok Imagine.

Thread on how this was built below. pic.twitter.com/jk6yDtZJxx — Heavy Pulp (@heavypulp) July 21, 2026

The social media post was prompted by Elon Musk ‘s criticism of the Christopher Nolan-directed film for casting Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. He claimed that Chris Nolan cast Lupita simply because “he wants the awards”.

Elon went on to say that the all-white AI cast of the short film he shared on his platform seemed to align more closely with his vision.