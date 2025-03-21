Elon Musk offers $100 to voters who sign petition against ‘activist Judges’

US billionaire Elon Musk’s political action committee, America PAC, has offered Wisconsin voters $100 to sign an online petition titled “Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges.”

The petition criticises judges who allegedly impose personal views rather than adhering strictly to legislative interpretation, according to US media outlets.

Participants receive $100 for signing and an additional $100 for each referred signer. However, the offer is exclusive to Wisconsin voters and valid until 11:59pm CDT on April 1. Payments exceeding $600 require participants to submit IRS Form W9 to America PAC.

The online petition coincides with Wisconsin’s pivotal April 1 Supreme Court election between Republican Brad Schimel and Democrat Susan Crawford. The election has drawn national attention as it could shift the court’s ideological balance.

Elon Musk’s America PAC and Building America’s Future PAC back Schimel, while Crawford garners support from progressive donors.

Critics highlight privacy concerns, as signers must share personal information, including email and phone numbers, with America PAC. Additionally, payment delays of up to two months are noted in the terms.

The move underscores Wisconsin’s role as a swing state, with implications for issues like voting rights and abortion laws.

The financial involvement of America PAC reflects the high stakes, as both candidates secure substantial funding in what is shaping up to be a landmark judicial race.

For Wisconsin voters, the online petition offers financial incentives but raises questions about privacy and the influence of money in politics.

