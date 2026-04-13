Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reignited debate around COVID-19 vaccines after sharing concerns about dosage levels, drawing on what he described as a difficult personal experience following his second shot.

Posting on X, Musk indicated that his second vaccine dose left him feeling severely unwell, to the point where he believed hospitalization might be necessary. He contrasted that episode with his earlier bout of COVID-19, which he suggested felt comparatively mild—closer to a routine flu than a life-threatening illness.

The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times. I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible. But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying. https://t.co/rFuUpzBkKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2026

His remarks were made in response to claims circulating online about vaccine-related risks, including assertions tied to a former toxicology official associated with Pfizer Inc.. Elon Musk appeared to side with the broader sentiment questioning whether vaccine dosages and frequency may have been excessive.

The comments come at a time when discussions around vaccine safety and policy remain sensitive, particularly as pharmaceutical companies such as BioNTech SE and Pfizer navigate shifting demand and trial adjustments.

Health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, have consistently maintained that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, backed by extensive clinical data.

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At the same time, isolated reports and political pressure in the United States have kept the issue in the spotlight. Questions over adverse event reporting systems and regulatory decisions have occasionally surfaced, though many scientists argue such concerns often rely on incomplete or unverified data.

Elon Musk’s intervention, given his global influence, is likely to amplify ongoing conversations—particularly among skeptics—about vaccine dosing, safety, and transparency, even as the broader scientific consensus continues to support vaccination as a key public health tool.