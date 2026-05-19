Elon Musk Sparks Controversy Over Christopher Nolan's Casting Choices

Elon Musk has reignited criticism over Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, “The Odyssey”, with Lupita Nyong’o cast as Helen of Troy.

Musk slammed the casting decision, calling it an “insult to the author” and implying Nolan has lost his integrity. The backlash began after a post on Musk’s platform X criticized the rumored casting, saying it makes the story incoherent.

According to the businessman, Christopher “lost his integrity” for having diverse stars in the project, a move which was surprisingly praised by the online community.

Nolan’s film adapts Homer’s legendary tale for IMAX, exploring a narrative with “a bit of mythic action epic” elements.

Critics argue Musk’s comments ignore the mythological nature of the story and unfairly target Nyong’o.

Whoopi Goldberg defended the casting on “The View”, stating Helen of Troy’s origins are rooted in mythology, not historical accuracy.

This controversy follows Nolan’s critically acclaimed film “Oppenheimer”, which explores J. Robert Oppenheimer’s complex story and the atomic bomb’s development.

The film received widespread praise for its technical prowess and performances, particularly Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Oppenheimer.