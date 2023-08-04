30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 4, 2023
Elon Musk tests live streaming feature on X

X (erstwhile Twitter) has improved ‘live videos’ feature. Testing the feature, Elon Musk said “live videos now works reasonably well.”

In the short, 53-second clip, Musk can be seen laughing, having a good time with what we can presume is part of the development team at X.

“Live videos now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post,” said Musk.

During the testing of live streaming feature, the video quality was decent, although blurry at times, when the phone stopped moving the quality was pretty good.

Elon Musk commented that it looks like the live streaming is working well, better than the 8-bit quality they had before, a reference to the blocky, low-quality live streams in the past.

There’s support for comments and likes, but no mention of quality settings for live streaming.

How to create a live video:

Step 1: Tap the camera icon from the composer.

Step 2: Tap ‘Live’ at the bottom selector.

Step 3: Fill in an optional description that will appear as a Tweet, and a location if desired.

Step 4: Tap Go live.

