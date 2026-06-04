Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian rewrites her own runway

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the 21-year-old estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, has hit another major career milestone — and this time, it’s with Rihanna.

The model and social media personality was cast front and center in Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day 2026 Love So Savage campaign, appearing alongside Rihanna, Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., and Emma Arletta. Draped in lace and floral lingerie, Wilson embodied confidence and self-ownership, a casting choice that fans immediately called “intentional and powerful” given her very public break from Musk.

A Year of Runway Firsts

The Savage X Fenty spot caps a whirlwind 12 months for Wilson. After landing a Teen Vogue cover in March 2025 — a moment she says “completely transformed my career” — she made her modeling debut with Wildfang, fronted TomboyX, and walked for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week in a one-sleeved white gown with a thigh-high slit from Demna’s debut collection. She’s also strutted for Alexis Bittar’s Spring/Summer 2026 “Miss USA 1991” show as Miss South Carolina in a sparkling red sequined gown, Elena Velez at New York Fashion Week, and Prabal Gurung.

“I was terrified,” Wilson admitted about her TomboyX underwear shoot. “Before this, I was very much the person who didn’t show any skin, ever, at all. So it was very, very nerve-racking, but I wanted to do it because I wanted to have more confidence in my own body”.

Building Her Own Path — Without Musk’s Billions

Wilson’s rise is all the more striking because she’s doing it on her own terms. Despite Musk’s $413 billion fortune, she lives with three roommates in Los Angeles to save money and insists she’s broke. “People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,” she told The Cut. “I don’t have a desire to be superrich”.

The eldest of Musk’s 14 children, Wilson legally changed her name and gender in 2022, cutting ties with her father. She’s been outspoken about their estrangement, calling Musk “quick to anger,” “uncaring,” and “narcissistic”. Musk has blamed “the woke mind virus” for the rift and claimed he was “tricked” into allowing her transition.

Social Media Powerhouse

Now signed with talent agency CAA, Wilson has returned to Los Angeles for modeling after dropping out from Temple University in Japan. She’s built a following of 1 million on Instagram and 1.8 million on TikTok, hitting the million-follower mark just as the Savage X Fenty campaign dropped.

Online reaction to Rihanna’s casting was immediate. Supporters flooded comment sections with applause, noting the symbolism of placing Wilson at the center of a campaign built around desire, confidence and self-ownership.

From legal name changes to Gucci runways to Rihanna campaigns, Vivian Wilson is redefining herself far beyond her father’s shadow — and, as The Times of India notes, doing it with “poise and purpose”.