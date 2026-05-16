Elsie Hewitt breaks her silence over split rumors: 'I Am a Zombie'

Elsie Hewitt broke the silence over ongoing separation rumors with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

On May 15, Friday, several media outlets reported that the couple had parted ways just months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose.

In the recent Instagram post, Elsie made a heartbreaking confession about her personal life. The 30-year-old model shared a make-up-free selfie of herself, as she was in utter shock after realising the challenges she faced while fulfilling motherhood.

“When u finally get screaming baby down for a nap, and you exhale and sit with yourself for a second and realise you haven’t breathed for an hour or peed all day, the silence is deafening,” Elsie confessed. In another slide, she continued writing, “I am a zombie.”

The split drama between Elsie and Pete, who began dating in May 2016, emerged earlier this month, nearly five months after the two welcomed their only daughter. According to the insiders, their relationship began to fall apart due to the Saturday Night Live star’s demanding work schedule following the birth of their daughter in December 2025.

The sources also claimed that Pete and Elsie are no longer together romantically, as their focus remains firmly on co-parenting. Despite the split chatter, a new bombshell report claimed that even after splitting up, the pair is still “working on things” together.

On Friday, May 15, People suggested that the tipster, close to Pete and Elsie, said, “They want one another to succeed and be happy. There have been points where they’ve split and have gotten back together.”