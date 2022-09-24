Elvis: An Epic Masterpiece

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ makes me marvel at two different aspects: The thrilling life of Elvis Presley and Austin Butler’s overwhelming ability in becoming him.

Before the King of pop Michael Jackson, there was the king of rock and roll, and he was Elvis Presley. His songs gyrations and style of grooving revolutionized the culture and transfigured him into an icon to swoon over.

Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, USA in 1935 Elvis was raised among the black African American community in the days when they were marginalized in the white dominant society. Elvin learned the ways of how Black singers produced music and how they sang their way into the hearts of the people.

Elvis soon became the great Elvis Presley. He fell in love, produced record breaking albums, and toured the entire USA. But things weren’t all sunshine and rainbows for the great Elvis.

The movie conveniently encapsulates his ascend towards maddening stardom and the grand turbulence that revolved around it. From his strong relation with his manager Colonel Tom Parker to his infatuation with drugs and his inability of tolerating the sway of his growing critiques.

There is Tom Hanks portraying the corrupt manager of Colonel Tom Parker who discovers Elvis showered in obsession with the African American music culture.

Hanks himself is always visible in the biopic movie despite donning a not so distinct appearance. Maybe because he’s Tom Hanks with a charisma very hard to ignore. At time his character would remind you of the mean bad old cartoonish fat villains one would see in animated children’s series.

When Colonel founds Elvis, he capitalizes on his talent and his skills for music. Elvis’s life turns plunges into stardom as he struggles with a number of negativity and mental and personal struggles.

What Colonel hides from that glowing and flamboyant stardom of Elvis which the Colonel fuels his greed and selfishness that makes him make unhealthy decisions for the singer. The himself carries a dark past.

In real life misdoings against Elvis were uncovered few years later after the singer’s death in 1977. Colonel Tom had turned Elvis into a performance machine destined to never break down, until he realized that it could.

Alanna Nash describes Colonel Tom as someone who started selling apples at the family fair. He wasn’t an artist but had this peculiar capability of identifying one. Despite his obnoxious nature and accusations, he proved to be a successful showbiz figure who knew what to show the people.

I in fact personally believe that a biopic on the colonel should be made, uncovering all his secrets and adventures.

The entire film has been sent from the viewpoint and the idea of that Colonel Tom. Tom Hanks once again proves of how much diversity he’s prepared to depict and embrace through adopting the most extreme roles.

Making a biopic on Elvis was overall an arduous challenge until Baz Luhrmann took the task and even further until he decided to cast Austin Butler as Elvis himself. Whatever happens after it is phenomenal. This takes me to the second part of the movie.

If anyone could play Elvis in Hollywood, it would be Austin. Though he himself resembles a prince from another kingdom, Austin literally proved in all his prowess and talent as he donned on glittering performing suits and took the helmed of that wired mic. He was in his element like never ever before.

It all seemed natural to Austin when he acted as Elvis. His voice, his accent, his dance moves, his expressions- each reminded people not only of the great singer but also how smoothly he is being portrayed by an actor of today’s.

The people of today will recall the Elvis played by Austin Butler for he has created another charming image of him. His speaking style also resembles Elvis very much. I recommend watching his interview on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

Baz Luhrmann’s trademark elements are quite evident. Touch of maximalism and a fast-paced editing makes the movie a bit easy to digest. The pop and rock theme sets naturally on the screenplay and the direction. The colors seem to be optimized to reminisce the heydays of the cultural rock music.

Another one of Luhrmann’s film The Great Gatsby featuring Leonardo Di Caprio was a box-office hit. The credit to a grand extent is lended to his detailing and the magical brush of cinematics that he plays with and introduces to his viewers.

It Luhrmann’s forte of creating a stunning visual appeal from even the most modest scenes. He creates this dramatic rapture when little Elvis is peeking through broken wooden piece of a dance bar. The lust for music blows him away as he identifies a black man avidly doing his thing with the guitar and his vocals.

When the movie negative aspects are called into question by the professional critics, the stunning performance of the lead role principally heals in curtaining it.

For some, the film is quite fast paced, to an extent that even 10 min break would have you miss a plenty of it unless you’re watching it on an OTT. It’s like the film has been made in a sense to keep the audience glued.

