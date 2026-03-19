Elvish Yadav set for screen return following dismissal of snake venom FIR

In a definitive legal victory, the Supreme Court of India has dismissed the FIR and all related proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the controversial snake venom case originally filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The bench ruled that the case could not proceed further because the initial complaint was not filed by an authorized person, rendering the prosecution’s foundation legally invalid.

This decision effectively cancels the FIR, the chargesheet, and all prior trial court orders that had categorized the incident as a serious crime under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The legal troubles for Elvish Yadav began on November 22, 2023, following allegations that snake venom was being used as a recreational substance at rave parties in Noida.

This led to his high-profile arrest on March 17, 2024. However, the Supreme Court noted that the NDPS Act did not apply in this instance, as the liquid substance recovered was not a scheduled drug.

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Furthermore, the court highlighted that charges under the Indian Penal Code were based on an earlier FIR in Gurugram which had already been closed, leaving no legal ground for the current proceedings to stand on.

During the hearings, the legal team representing Elvish Yadav successfully argued that no snakes, drugs, or illegal substances were ever found in his possession. His lawyer also pointed out a significant procedural flaw: the informant who initiated the FIR had pretended to be an animal welfare officer when they held no such official authority.

The defense further emphasized that there was no established connection between Elvish Yadav and the co-accused individuals named in the police chargesheet, leading to the temporary halt of the trial last August and the final quashing of the case today.

Elvish Yadav, who rose to national fame as the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2, has maintained a massive presence in the media despite the year-long legal battle.

Renowned for his victories in reality shows like Playground S4 and Laughter Chefs S2, the influencer is now looking toward his upcoming professional ventures. With the Supreme Court clearing his name, Elvish Yadav is expected to focus on his acting career, with the web series Aukaat Ke Bahar and Engaged Season 2 currently in the works.