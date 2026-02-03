Emails reveal Sarah Ferguson visited Epstein with her daughters in 2009

Newly unearthed emails have raised fresh questions about Sarah Ferguson’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that the Duchess of York visited the disgraced financier with her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, shortly after his release from jail in 2009.

According to emails obtained by The Telegraph, Epstein wrote to his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell on July 28, 2009, stating that “ferg and the two girls” had visited him the previous day at his Palm Beach mansion. At the time Beatrice and Eugenie were 20 and 19 years old respectively.

At the time, Epstein was under house arrest after serving a prison sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Additional emails reportedly show Ferguson arranging the visit herself. In a message sent the day before the alleged lunch, she wrote, “It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie. Are we having lunch?”

The correspondence suggests the group planned to have lunch at Epstein’s residence, where he was legally required to remain as part of his release conditions.

The emails indicate that Epstein served vegetable lasagne prepared by a Parisian chef during the visit. There is no suggestion that Princesses Beatrice or Eugenie were involved in any wrongdoing, and neither has commented on the claims.

Sarah Ferguson has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein but has not publicly addressed the specific allegations surrounding the 2009 visit.