Eman Fatima speaks out on viral video of Rajab Butt with son Kivan

Eman Fatima has addressed a viral video claiming to show Rajab Butt with their son, Kivan Sultan, expressing strong concern over the clip circulating online.

The video, which quickly gained traction on social media, appeared to show a moment between Rajab Butt and a child believed by many to be his son. Fans reacted emotionally, with many celebrating what they thought was a rare glimpse of the father and son together.

However, taking to Instagram, Eman Fatima criticized the use of such content as he wrote, “Kivan’s face reveal video is being circulating all over the social media was not a real heartfelt moment. It was planned, recorded, and then deliberately leaked by Rajab’s side, His friends and cousin make kivan’s video on Eid day just for content to gain sympathy and fix their image on social media.”

“Although Rajab promised me and even announced on media in podcasts not to bring our son on media for certain years. Turning a private father son meeting into publicity is not sentiment, it’s strategy,” she added.

Fatima further expressed concern over how a brief real-life meeting between father and son was allegedly being turned into a “sweet memory” for views and likes. “This is not okay,” she said, emphasizing the need to protect children from online misuse.

Rajab Butt – known for his vlogging content and frequent controversies – and his wife Emaan Fatima have had a turbulent relationship. According to recent development, the estranged pair are heading toward divorce.