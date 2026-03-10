Emaan Fatima gets emotional after receiving divorce papers from Rajab Butt

Emaan Rajab, the estranged wife of popular family vlogger Rajab Butt, has shared an emotional post on social media after receiving divorce papers from her husband.

Taking to her Instgarm account, Emaan posted a photo of divorce photo and questioned what she and her son, Kivan Sultan, did to deserve the legal action.

“I stayed silent to save this relationship. But first the false allegations made in the podcast, and now this legal notice… I just want to ask: what is the fault of me and my son in all of this?” she wrote on Instagram. “I have a lot to say, but due to the sanctity of this month, I am still remaining silent.”

The couple’s marriage has been under scrutiny for months. Rajab Butt, known for his legal disputes and public feuds with other YouTubers, reportedly spent much of the time following his lavish wedding traveling for his cases, leaving Emaan Fatima at home while pregnant in Pakistan.

Emaan gave birth to their son Kivan Sultan a few months back. Rajab recently revealed in a podcast that he has only met his son once or twice and officially announced that he is ending the marriage. Following that, he sent the divorce papers to Emaan, which she then shared on her Instagram stories.