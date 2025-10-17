Embraer, Mahindra expand partnership to develop C-390 Millennium in India

The defence and security division of Brazilian plane maker Embraer said on Friday it had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with India’s Mahindra Group, including joint initiatives for the development and production of the C-390 Millennium aircraft in India.

The agreement supports the promotion of the C-390 Millennium aircraft for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft program and builds on a 2024 memorandum of understanding.

Its scope has now been expanded to include joint marketing efforts, industrialisation, and the development of India as a regional hub for the aircraft, Embraer said in a statement. Embraer added that it will work with the Mahindra Group to identify opportunities for manufacturing, assembly facilities, supply chain and maintenance, repair and operation activities in India.

“The long-term ambition is to position India as a manufacturing and support hub for the C-390 Millennium aircraft, serving both domestic and regional requirements,” it said.

The announcement coincided with the inauguration of Embraer’s national office in New Delhi, which brought together executives from both companies as well as Brazilian and Indian government officials.

https://arynews.tv/tag/India

Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who attended the opening, said the new office lays the groundwork for future Brazilian projects in India, according to a government statement.