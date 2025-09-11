Emergency and Relief Cell established in Karachi on Governor Sindh direction

Karachi: An emergency and relief cell has been established in Karachi on the direction of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori.

The Governor Sindh said that additional secretary and deputy secretaries will oversee the emergency cell 24 hours.

Kamran Tessori informed the rain-affected people to contact 1366 and every possible help will be provided.

On the other hand, the Governor Sindh also contacted the Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) over the food situation in Sindh.

The governor Sindh received awareness from the red crescent over the latest flood situation.

Kamran Tessori directed the red crescent to use all resources and medical expertise.

While the Chairman red crescent apprised that the institution is providing ambulances and medical facilities in various areas of Karachi.

He informed that the red crescent activities are underway in Old city area, Korangi Crossing, Nagan Chowrangi, KDA.

Besides that the red crescent volunteers are active in several districts of Sindh including Hyderabad.

Earlier, persistent rain over the past two days has wreaked havoc across Karachi, submerging low-lying areas and raising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers.

Weather Today- Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad- Pakistan

Intermittent showers, ranging from light to heavy, have inundated major roads and neighborhoods, severely impacting daily life in Karachi.

Karachi Weather Forecast: More Rain Expected

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts continued Karachi weather challenges, with thunderstorms and potential heavy downpours forecast for Wednesday across various parts of the city.

Meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zia stated that the depression driving these rains will weaken today, transitioning into a “well-marked low-pressure area” by Thursday, moving toward the Arabian Sea. This system has already caused significant disruptions, particularly in Karachi’s suburbs.

Rising River Levels Cause Flooding

The heavy Karachi rain has led to increased water flow in suburban rivers, including Mol, Khadeji, and Jaranda, which feed into the Malir River. The rising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers have caused floodwaters to enter nearby homes, prompting residents to evacuate to safer areas. Communities along the Malir River are particularly affected, with floodwater breaching residential zones.

Traffic Disruptions Across Karachi

The relentless Karachi weather has caused severe traffic disruptions. Key roads like Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi, Qayyumabad, and Korangi Crossing are waterlogged, leading to significant delays. Areas near the Stadium, Civic Center, NIPA Chowrangi, North Karachi, Expo Center, Kala Pul, and Gora Qabristan are also heavily congested due to standing water. Traffic police report that the Star Gate stop on Shahrah-e-Faisal is severely affected, with floodwater pooling on this critical route.

Read More: Karachi Rain Chaos: Flooding and Traffic Disruptions Grip the City

M9 Motorway and Thaddo Dam Overflow

The Karachi rain has caused the Thaddo Dam to overflow, flooding sections of the Super Highway and halting traffic between Karachi and Hyderabad. The National Highways and Motorway Police confirmed that high water levels impacted the M9 Motorway, submerging large stretches. Efforts are underway to clear water by removing crash barriers to allow better flow. Authorities have since reopened the M9 for traffic as water levels recede.