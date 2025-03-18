Emergency can be declared in areas with worsened situation: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the emergency can be declared in those areas where the situation has worsened.

The minister expressed these views in ARY News talk show “Khabar with Muhammad Malik”.

“Why the PTI’s founder been invited to the meeting while he didn’t condemn the incident in Balochistan,” minister said. “He has no interest in the issue, so why he should be invited,” federal minister questioned.

“Qamar Javed Bajwa had floated the proposal of Taliban’s resettlement and also implemented it,” minister said. “Qamar Bajwa should be made accountable for it”, he said.

Defence Minister also said that appointment of Javed Iqbal as chairman of the missing persons’ commission was a compromised decision.