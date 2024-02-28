Emergency declared after record-breaking rainfall wreaks havoc in Gwadar

GWADAR: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s Gwadar, Kech district and other parts, suspending normal life and traffic on the Coastal Highway, ARY News reported.

The district administration has declared a state of emergency in rain-hit areas of Gwadar while paramilitary forces have been called in to help the district administration in rescue and relief operations.

Met officials said the coastal district received over 160mm rainfall in 12 hours.

Flood waters entered residential and commercial areas and roads of Gwadar town were presenting a pond-like situation.

*Mobilization of PDMA Rescue Force specialized group to District Gwadar* In response to the directives issued by the Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the PDMA Rescue Force has been promptly mobilized to District Gwadar.

A portion of the coastal highway linking Gwadar port with Karachi and other areas was washed away, say officials.

Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Badini, along with chairman of Gwadar Municipal Com­mittee Sharif Maindad and other officials concerned, visited the affected areas and launched rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, Jiwani has also been heavily affected by the heavy rains as three dams in the city broke and the boats in the sea drifted away.

Met Office had earlier informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter in Balochistan and may grip upper parts of the country on 26th February.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with few heavy falls is expected in Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Sibbi, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu, according to the weather report.