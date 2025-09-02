Emergency Rescue Service 1122: Interview date announced for vacant jobs

PESHAWAR: Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced that interviews for long-pending vacancies will begin on October 15, 2025, following approval from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Formed under the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service Act, 2012”. Provides emergency services in the entire KP province.

The interviews are being held for the posts advertised in February 2022.

According to a press release, candidates who cleared the ETEA physical and written tests will be eligible to appear.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the entire recruitment process will be broadcast live on social media to ensure transparency.

In addition, representatives from NAB, anti-corruption bodies, Transparency International, the media, and other organisations will be invited to oversee the process.

Read more: Kuwait jobs for Pakistanis: Eligibility criteria and how to apply

Rescue 1122 KP said the initiative aims to set a new precedent in fair, open, and merit-based recruitment.

Rescue 1122 was launched as a professional pre-hospital emergency service within Lahore, and it managed to achieve an average response time of seven minutes, comparable to that of developed nations.

Some critical factors in its success included local manufacturing of vehicles, training instructors to certify emergency medical technicians, adopting training materials to the local context and branching out to include fire and rescue service response under a united command structure.