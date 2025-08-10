web analytics
Kuwait jobs for Pakistanis: Eligibility criteria and how to apply

The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), operating under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), has announced new job openings in Kuwait following the Gulf nation’s decision to restore its visa policy for Pakistan.

According to APP, the development presents a major opportunity for Pakistani professionals, as Kuwait labor market is seeking skilled workers from Pakistan, encouraged by the government’s proactive and business-friendly policies that have boosted global demand for the country’s workforce.

Eligibility

Age below 35 years

Diploma or bachelor’s degree

Strong English communication skills (Arabic is an advantage)

Excellent customer service abilities

3–5 years’ experience in retail warehouse operations, preferably with firms like Agility or Sea Gold

GCC work experience will be considered a plus

Application Process:

Visit the official OEC job portal.

Select the desired position from the listings.

Fill out the online application form.

Generate and deposit the Rs500/- bank challan.

Upload all required documents along with the challan receipt.

Submit the application before August 15, 2025.

The recruitment drive comes as part of Kuwait renewed efforts to hire talent from Pakistan’s diverse and experienced workforce.

