Mauritius Premium Travel Visa: Eligibility, Application, and Documents Required

PORT LOUIS: Mauritius, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is offering a free Premium Travel Visa, allowing eligible foreign nationals to live, work remotely, or retire on the island for up to one year.

The visa is designed for digital nomads, retirees, remote workers, and families, offering access to Mauritius’ beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and affordable lifestyle.

The Premium Travel Visa is valid for 6 months, with the option to renew for another 6 months. While holders can work remotely for foreign employers, they cannot enter the local labor market.

Visa holders may also apply for an Occupation Permit to work or invest locally, or purchase property under specific schemes.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must meet several eligibility criteria, including proof of accommodation, valid travel and health insurance, and documentation showing income from foreign sources.

Financial requirements include a minimum of USD 1,500 per month for individuals, and an additional USD 500 per month for each dependent.

Other required documents include:

A valid passport (minimum six-month validity)

Recent passport-size photographs

Proof of foreign employment or business ownership

Return or onward flight details

Families with school-age children may also need to apply for a Mauritius Study Visa for minors attending school during their stay.

How to apply

The application process is entirely online, with forms and document submissions available through the official EDB website (www.edbmauritius.org). Once submitted, visas are typically processed within 48 hours, and approved e-visas are emailed to applicants. Visas are officially stamped upon arrival in Mauritius.

Officials noted that foreign spending through international debit or credit cards is tax-exempt, though individuals who stay 183 days or more in a year become tax residents and may be subject to a 15% income tax.

With its affordable cost of living, modern amenities, and stunning natural landscapes, Mauritius is positioning itself as a premier destination for long-term remote work and lifestyle migration.