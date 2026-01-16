Emilia Clarke gets surprise visit from Game of Thrones co-star after years

Emilia Clarke took on a nostalgic trip back to Westeros when she received an unexpected visit from a familiar face.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the 39-year-old actress shared a peek into her sweet reunion with former costar Jason Momoa, 46, after he surprised her while she was in New York City taping an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarke posted a photo of the reunion, revealing that Momoa walked into her dressing room without warning.

In the photo, Momoa towered over Clarke as the two posed closely, appearing as relaxed and joyful as ever. Clarke opted for a sleek black long-sleeve top paired with a glossy black skirt tied at the waist, wearing her brunette hair straight and parted down the middle. Momoa, meanwhile, leaned into his signature rugged style, sporting an olive vest over a torn black tank top, brown pants, a black top hat, sunglasses and a lavender scrunchie on his wrist.

“New York has given me so many things to be grateful for on this trip, and just when I thought it couldn’t get any better… look who walked into my dressing room,” Clarke captioned the image. She added playful hashtags, including “#mydragondaddy” and “#westillgotit.”

The reunion comes 15 years after the pair starred together in the first season of HBO’s fantasy epic, which premiered in 2011.

Emilia Clarke portrayed Daenerys Targaryen while Momoa played Khal Drogo, her on-screen husband.