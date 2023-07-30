Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion character becomes ‘most powerful being’ in MCU

By
Web Desk
-
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke fans

Emilia Clarke’s character G’iah in the Marvel Series “Secret Invasion” has become the most powerful being in the MCU after beating the character of Brie Larson in Captain Marvel.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the character’s new superpowers and her epic battle scene against the villain named Gravik in the season finale.

The epic finale gave way to several online discussions that state that the series not only sets G’iah up as the strongest hero as she has all the super-powered DNA infused into one body, but could also set her up to be the MCU’s newest villain.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR