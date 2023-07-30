Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion character becomes ‘most powerful being’ in MCU

Emilia Clarke’s character G’iah in the Marvel Series “Secret Invasion” has become the most powerful being in the MCU after beating the character of Brie Larson in Captain Marvel.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the character’s new superpowers and her epic battle scene against the villain named Gravik in the season finale.

Emilia Clarke’s Gi’ah is now officially the most powerful being in the Marvel universe. She is just a Queen everywhere she goes. #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/cLAzr1ud7R — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) July 26, 2023

#SecretInvasion Spoilers The last episode of Secret Invasion instantly silenced people who said “Marvel wasted Emilia Clarke on an insignificant role like G’iah.” but look at G’iah now, she is the most powerful character in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/gYYRDVsihT — ichal (@liquidnubb) July 26, 2023

EMILIA CLARKE BEING THE MOST POWERFUL CHARACTER IN THE MCU IS THE ONLY WIN I GOT TODAY BUT I’LL TAKE IT #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/V2Gz11zIa0 — kaeden 🩷 (@wandasitcoms) July 26, 2023

The epic finale gave way to several online discussions that state that the series not only sets G’iah up as the strongest hero as she has all the super-powered DNA infused into one body, but could also set her up to be the MCU’s newest villain.