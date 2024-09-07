Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park responds to backlash over rapist’s friendship

The Dead Sara co-founder and the newest addition to American rock band Linkin Park, singer Emily Armstrong offered an explanation, after backlash over her previous ties to the Church of Scientology and support to convicted rapist and actor Danny Masterson.

In an Instagram story post on Saturday morning, Emily Armstrong responded to the severe criticism, that emerged soon after she was introduced as the newest member of Linkin Park, as the band announced the comeback, seven years after the death of Chester Bennington.

“Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back,” she began to address.

Armstrong continued, “Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have.”

“I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since,” she disclosed. “Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes,” concluded the singer.

To note here, Danny Masterson, best known for the sitcom ‘That 70’s Show’, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, in September last year, after he was found guilty on two of three forced rape charges. He was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

In her support for Masterson, Armstrong attended one of his court hearings in 2020.