Emily Bett Rickards gets married a year after engagement

One year after announcing their engagement, Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards and her fiancé, Riley Howlett, tied the knot in a lovely outdoor ceremony, making her an officially married lady.

The 34-year-old actress and Riley exchanged vows in front of close friends and family, a representative for the actress confirmed to People. Fans were soon treated to a glimpse of the couple’s special day when pictures from the intimate celebration began appearing online.

Emily Bett Rickards looked stunning in a flowing sage-green gown, while Riley stood out in a pale pink suit paired with a Stetson hat. Guests shared poignant moments from the celebration on social media, capturing the couple’s easygoing style in the gorgeous outdoor setting.

TV screenwriter Carina Adly MacKenzie shared a number of photos from the wedding with the humorous caption, “The summer I watched @rihowlett marry the absolute love of myyyy life.” Jarett Wieselman, a social media executive at Netflix, also posted group photos, writing that friends had gathered “to laugh, cry, and celebrate the love between two of the most wonderful beings.”

Fans were thrilled when Emily originally announced her engagement in January 2026, revealing that she had proposed during a trip to Tofino in March 2025. In an emotional Instagram post, Emily detailed how she had spent months organizing the surprise before finally popping the question to Riley, with their cherished dog, Oph, by her side.

“My favourite moment of 2025 was the afternoon in March when Oph and I asked Riley to marry us,” she penned, sharing that both she and Riley burst into tears while their dog humorously “sneezed”.

Emily Bett Rickards is best known for portraying the beloved hacker Felicity Smoak in Arrow. She has since reprised the role across the Arrowverse in The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. While her most recent role was in the wrestling drama Queen of the Ring, the focus right now is entirely on her real-life happy ending.