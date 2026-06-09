Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day made a splash in New York City on Monday, June 8, as the acclaimed filmmaker and his cast gathered for the film’s U.S. premiere at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Leading the red-carpet festivities were stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colman Domingo, who headline the summer blockbuster.

They were joined by fellow cast members Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes as excitement built ahead of the film’s theatrical release on June 12.

The premiere also drew support from family members and loved ones. Emily Blunt was accompanied by her husband, actor and filmmaker John Krasinski, while Spielberg attended with his wife, Kate Capshaw, daughters Destry and Sasha Spielberg, and stepdaughter Jessica Capshaw.

For the occasion, Blunt slipped into a custom Tamara Ralph gown paired with Mikimoto jewelry and Gianvito Rossi heels. Meanwhile, Hewson also made a fashion statement on the red carpet in an elegant Erdem dress.

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Disclosure Day marks Spielberg’s return to large-scale science fiction storytelling, a genre that helped define his legendary career. The film centers on a world-altering revelation, teasing the possibility that humanity is not alone in the universe.

The official synopsis poses a chilling question: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?” The story unfolds as a mysterious truth emerges that could change life on Earth forever.