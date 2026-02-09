Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor’s ‘Disclosure Day’ trailer unveils during Super Bowl

Steven Spielberg has unveiled the first trailer for his upcoming sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, giving audiences a tense glimpse into a world on the brink of discovering the truth about extraterrestrial life.

The trailer premiered during Super Bowl Sunday on February 8, instantly sparking buzz among film fans.

The Universal Pictures release stars Emily Blunt as a Kansas City television meteorologist whose routine live weather broadcast takes a terrifying turn when she appears to be overtaken by a mysterious alien force. Josh O’Connor plays a determined believer in alien life, willing to risk everything to expose proof that humanity is not alone.

In addition to Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, the science-fiction film also stars Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … ‘Disclosure Day,’” the logline of the film reads.

The film marks Steven Spielberg’s return to directing following The Fabelmans, the acclaimed semi-autobiographical 2022 film that received seven Oscar nominations

Disclosure Day debuted its first trailer in December. The film will be in theaters on June 12.