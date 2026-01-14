Emily Blunt, Leonardo DiCaprio bring Hollywood glamour to 2026 NBR Gala

Hollywood’s biggest names gathered in New York City for the 2026 National Board of Review Gala on Tuesday night.

Held at Cipriani 42nd Street, the annual event celebrated the year’s most acclaimed films and performances while drawing a glittering A-list crowd.

The Smashing Machine star Emily Blunt and the One Battle After Another actor were among the A-listers at the glitzy event.

For the event, Emily made a bold fashion statement in a low-cut black bodysuit layered under an oversized, embellished blazer, accessorized with a diamond necklace and open-toe heels.

Later in the night, she removed the blazer to reveal a sheer black skirt, reuniting with her Sicario co-star Benicio del Toro on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Leonardo looked dapper as always in a black suit teamed with a grey tie as he posed with actress Louisa Jacobson – the daughter of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep.

Inside the venue, Leo was accompanied by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and her partner, David Ward.

DiCaprio’s presence came on a high note, as he was honored with the Best Actor award for his performance as Bob Ferguson in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.

The film emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home the top prize for Best Film, while Anderson was named Best Director and Benicio del Toro won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Sergio St. Carlos.