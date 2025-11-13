Emily Blunt opens up on the impact 'The Devil Wears Prada' on her life

British actress Emily Blunt reflected on her transformative role as Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada.

On November 12, Wednesday, in her interview, published by Elle, Blunt revealed how her role as Emily Charlton , has impacted her career and opened new opportunities for her.

“It did leave the door open for people to see me as more than a British period drama girl,” she said. “It paved the way for character roles, which is all I wanted.”

Blunt stated that she didn’t want to be an “ingenue” and was eager to experiment on different techniques and tricks as an actor.

Blunt also said that she finds it “terribly moving” to return to 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada now with a sequel, nearly 20 years later.

She noted, “Because it changed everything. David Frankel the director changed my life by casting me when I was an unknown.”

She unveiled before working in this project, she was known as a corseted British drama actress, and no one knew who she was.

But she praised director, Frankel, “was so sure that he wanted me in the movie, from a taped reading. That meant a huge amount to me.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming in theaters on May 1, 2026