Emily Blunt is giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how husband John Krasinski is gearing up for the next chapter of the A Quiet Place franchise – and it involves a house full of Post-it notes.

During her April 28 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2, the actress shared that Krasinski is deep in writing mode as he prepares to shoot the upcoming installment, currently slated for a 2027 release.

“He starts shooting really soon,” Blunt said, before playfully describing his intense creative process. “He’s been writing it. He’s one of these weird, sort of A Beautiful Mind people — he has Post-its everywhere, and he’s like that for months organizing it.”

The Oscar-nominated actress joked that the colorful notes have taken over their home. “I’m like, ‘Please write this movie. Stop Post-it-ing our house,’” she laughed.

John Krasinsk, is the writer and director behind both entries in the Quiet Place franchise, which stars Emily Blunt.

The two costarred as a couple in the first two films as a family fighting to survive in a world overrun by sound-sensitive creatures.

A Quiet Place Part III is scheduled for release in June 2027.