Emily Blunt turned heads in Paris with an unforgettable fashion choice. The actress attended a photocall for her project, Disclosure Day, right in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the event, the actress chose a breathtaking, bold outfit that mixed classic elegance with high-fashion drama. Fans and stylists are already calling it one of her best looks ever. The stunning ensemble perfectly balanced a structured top with a unique, see-through Tamara Ralph skirt.

Blunt wore the Tamara Ralph Spring/Summer 2025 Couture collection, as captured in the photos. The top of the outfit featured a sleek, black velvet corset. It had a deeply plunging, sculptural neckline that highlighted her shoulders and gave a sharp, modern silhouette. This heavy fabric anchored the entire look with an air of old Hollywood glamor.

The highlight of the outfit was the incredible midi-length skirt. It was entirely see-through and crafted from layers of woven, pearly strings. Hundreds of fine pearl beads were draped elegantly across her body, catching the Parisian sunlight. The skirt, made only of pearls, created a beautiful, sheer effect that felt both daring and sophisticated.

Over the years, Blunt has evolved into a true style chameleon. She routinely balances classic sophistication with unexpected, avant-garde details. This specific choice perfectly reflected her fearless approach to the red carpet. By embracing the naked dress trend through fine couture craftsmanship rather than standard mesh, she elevated the concept into pure wearable art.

Blunt styled her outfit with classic black heels, sleek straight hair, and soft, natural makeup to let the dress stand out. Her styling team, including Jessica Paster, helped create this flawless look. The outfit was a perfect blend of a heavy, structured bodice and a light, fluid pearl skirt. It proved once again that she is a true style icon on the global stage.