Emily Blunt showed her support for sister Felicity Blunt at the New York City premiere of season two of Rivals on Monday night.

The actress, 43, appeared in high spirits as she posed alongside her older sister on the red carpet, with the pair sharing laughs and affectionate moments during the special screening event.

Emily turned heads in a sleek white slip dress paired with matching stilettos and layered gold necklaces, while Felicity opted for a sophisticated beige trouser suit styled with an embellished nude bodysuit and pointed heels.

The sisters appeared delighted to celebrate the premiere together, wrapping their arms around one another as photographers captured the heartwarming family moment. At one point, Felicity even playfully stuck out her tongue while posing for pictures.

Felicity serves as one of the executive producers on the hit Disney+ adaptation and shared a particularly close connection to the late Jilly Cooper, whose 1988 novel inspired the series.

As Cooper’s literary agent during the final decade of her career, Felicity previously spoke about her admiration for the author and her work.

Following Cooper’s death last October at age 88, Felicity admitted she was left devastated by the loss.

Based on Cooper’s bestselling novel, Rivals first premiered in 2024 and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its mix of scandal, romance and 1980s glamour.

The second season, which debuted on May 15, has already earned strong reviews from critics, with many praising the drama for living up to the success of the first installment.

The series stars Danny Dyer, Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfit and follows fierce rivalries, complicated romances and media power struggles in 1980s England.