'Devil Wears Prada 2' feels like being 'in a zoo': Emily Blunt

British actor Emily Blunt draws surprising comparison between ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ shoot, saying it feels like being ‘zoo exhibits’.

Straight out of her recently-premiered sports biopic of MMA legend Mark Kerr, Benny Safdie’s ‘The Smashing Machine’, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Emily Blunt has returned to the sets of the hotly-anticipated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel, to join Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, aka Runway’s editor in chief, Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs and art director Nigel Kipling, for the shoot on the streets the New York.

And seemingly, Blunt isn’t a huge fan.

Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival recently, she compared the filming of the comedy drama to being in a zoo, joking, “We feel a little bit like zoo exhibits.”

“But that’s OK. People are excited,” she maintained.

However, the actor did not let away any details of the upcoming film, saying, “I can tell you nothing.”

Notably, Blunt, along with Hathaway, Tucci and Streep, joins Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, Tracie Thomas, Tibor Ravitz, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, B.J. Novak, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora and Kenneth Branagh in the sequel.

