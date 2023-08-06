Emily Blunt urges Tom Cruise to make “Edge of Tomorrow” sequel

Emily Blunt expressed her enthusiasm for a potential “Edge of Tomorrow” sequel during an interview on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast.

The 40-year-old actress confirmed she would “love” to make a follow-up to the 2014 film, which featured Tom Cruise as a PR executive reliving the same day while fighting aliens. Director Doug Liman even provided her with a script, but the timing and details remain uncertain.

Emily playfully joked that Tom should take a break from the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise to work on something new, recalling his brilliant performance in ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’

During the interview, Emily also discussed the distinction between being called an actor versus a movie star.

She prefers to be considered an actor, emphasizing that the idea of being a movie star feels somewhat separate from the genuine love she has for acting. However, she acknowledged that sometimes these two concepts can blend together, referencing stars like Julia Roberts, who possess both remarkable acting abilities and undeniable charisma that captivate audiences.