Emily Brunt admits her fear for Meryl Streep on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set

Emily Brunt candidly confessed that Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the icy fashion queen in The Devil Wears Prada, was scary on set.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Front Row with Andy Cohen, Brunt shared that the Oscar-winning actress got so into the character that it would have made her “quite scared” at first. Her remarks came in response to the host asking whether Streep had been intimidating to work with.

She further added, “I mean, on the first one, I was quite scared because I feel like you were in a zone”. Hearing the response, Streep adds, “Oh, yeah. I was in that zone.” In the blunt response, she further mentioned, “She was in a Miranda zone.”

She continued, “not impenetrable, but we could come up and tell you a funny story, but you wouldn’t do your extraordinary laugh that I normally hear”. As the conversation’s focus was on Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly, the host Cohen ultimately asked the actress whether going full-on method is hard.

“No,” she replies, adding, “The first three days I went and hung around the camera with the director, you know, and then we’d go on to do the scene, and I’d go, you know, ‘this’, and they’d go… it was just like a remove. A slight remove. The authority, the thing.” The Devil Wears Prada 2 will roll out in cinemas on May 1.