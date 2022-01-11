‘Emily in Paris’ gets a two-season renewal from Netflix

Netflix’s original comedy series ‘Emily in Paris’ got a two-season renewal from streaming giant after its well-liked initial rounds.

Netflix picked Darren Star creation for bumper renewal of two more seasons. This announcement was made earlier this week, following the successful season two of the Lily Collins starrer series, which debuted on December 22, last year.

The previous season was watched for 107.6 mn hours in the first week of its release, placing it second on the list of ‘Netflix’s Global Top Ten’ of English-language series, surpassing all except the second season of ‘The Witcher’.

Furthermore, it was declared to be the most-watched comedy series on the streaming platform in 2020, is viewed by 58 mn households within its very first month.

‘Emily in Paris’, a comedy-drama based on the journey of Emily Cooper portrayed by Lily Collins, as she moved from Chicago to Paris after landing her dream job of marketing executive in the city, while the second season features her getting more ingrained in the French life, as she juggles a balance between a love triangle and complicated work life.

Darren Star’s rom-com drama also features Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, and William Abadie with a recurring cast featuring the likes of Kate Walsh.

