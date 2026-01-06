Emily in Paris renews for S6?

Emily in Paris renewed for Season 6.

According to series creator Darren Star started imagining the season 6 events. He noted, “There are a lot of places I’d love to visit, but I think the show organically follows the storyline”. In a December press conference, he stated, “The show is Emily in Paris. It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that …It’s fun to think about”.

The news came quickly on the heels of Emily in Paris Season 5’s successful debut. The 10-episode season followed Emily as she travelled to Rome for business and pleasure.

The Chicago-born marketing exec is tasked with launching an Agence Grateau office in the Eternal City, as she tackles a new relationship with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini). But tensions rise in every corner of Emily’s life, and she’s pulled between the newness of Italy and her roots in France.

Fans were as charmed by this latest instalment as the men of Europe are by Emily. Season 5 amassed 26.8 million views globally in just 11 days, becoming the No. 1 TV series in 24 countries, including France, Italy, Brazil, and Germany. Season 5 also appeared in the Top 10 of 91 countries.

The tales of Emily, her best friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), and their orbit of friends and lovers are so beloved, series creator Darren Star was recently awarded France’s highest civilian honour: chevalier de la Légion d’honneur.