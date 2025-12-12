Emily in Paris S5 sets to turn up the heat as the premiere date gets closer

The famous Netflix series Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to heat up as Emily navigates her new role running Agence Grateau’s office in Rome. The new season to premiere on December 18.

Alongside fresh romantic interests, including Marcello, she will encounter professional challenges and relationship drama, particularly with Gabriel’s return to Italy.

The hit series led by Lily Collins dropped another trailer. The trailer showed Emily in Paris shows the stylish main character swapping croissants for cappuccinos as she trades Paris for Rome, all while stepping into her chic new role as head of Agence Grateau’s satellite office in the Eternal City.

Creator Darren Star told Tudum in an interview in August 2025, “This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris. Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level ”.

Here’s everything to know about season 5 of Emily in Paris, from plot details to new cast members. According to the official synopsis, season 5 will find Emily settling into her new role as the head of Agence Grateau’s Rome office.

As she navigates the Eternal City, Emily faces both romantic and professional turbulence. A work proposal goes awry, triggering heartbreak and career upheaval. In an effort to regain her footing, she reconnects with her beloved French lifestyle, but when a major secret surfaces, it threatens one of her closest relationships.

The actor told in her interview that his decision to send Emily to Italy was an effort to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places,” and prove “the show can have a bigger footprint”.

Collins also spoke to Tudum, sharing that she’s excited to explore Emily’s romance with Marcello. She noted, “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time”.

Collins will reprise her role as Emily in season 5. She will be joined by series regulars Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Bravo as Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Franceschini as Marcello, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert.

In April 2025, Camille Razat, who played Gabriel’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Camille, announced that she would not be returning for season 5. The actress wrote on her Instagram, “After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to step away from Emily in Paris. This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons”.

Season 5 will welcome several new faces. Bryan Greenberg will play Jake, an American navigating life in Paris; Michèle Laroque will portray Sylvie’s longtime friend Yvette; and Minnie Driver will play Princess Jane, a friend of Sylvie’s who has married into royalty.

Emily in Paris Season 5 will be released on December 18.

Back ground

In Season 4 of Emily in Paris, Emily finds herself in a whirlwind romance with Marcello, the charming heir to the luxury cashmere house Umberto Muratori. Their story kicks off in Megève, France, where Emily, stranded by her love interest Gabriel, is guided by Marcello down the slopes.

However, after confronting Gabriel, their initial connection is disrupted. Shortly after, Marcello invites Emily to Rome, a tempting offer she can’t resist. Yet, Emily’s holiday is complicated when her boss Sylvie arrives unannounced, aiming to secure a business deal with the Muratori family. Sylvie’s pushy tactics lead Marcello to question Emily’s true intentions.

To prove her feelings for Marcello, Emily declares, “I don’t want to work with you, Marcello, I want to be with you.” By the season’s end, Emily is set to stay in Rome to lead a new office for Agence Grateau, culminating in a romantic moment as she and Marcello ride off on a Vespa through the streets of the Eternal City.