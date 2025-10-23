Emily in Paris S5 teaser drops: A new chapter awaits in Rome

The first teaser for Emily in Paris has arrived, featuring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper embarking on a new adventure in Rome.

Series creator Darren Star expressed the excitement of the cast and crew, stating, “We are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City”. He added, “From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us”.

While the series is celebrated for its Parisian backdrop, Star reassured fans that Emily will still have a strong presence in Paris. “It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris”, he emphasised.

Star also hinted at news storylines, noting, “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want her to achieve a better work/life balance”. He added, “We want to see Emily smile without condition and experience life beyond her vacation mode. He comes at that perfect time”.

Filming for the Netflix series has taken place in Venice at the iconic Danieli palace.

In addition to Collins, Season 5 will feature Eugenio Franceschini, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 18.