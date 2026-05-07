Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount has revealed that David Beckham played a major role in helping him pursue acting as a child.

During an appearance on Paramount+ show Beckham And Friends Live on Thursday, he shared the heartwarming story and reflected on how a chance meeting during a photoshoot changed the course of his life.

The actor – best known for playing Alfie in Emily in Paris – explained that he first met Beckham in 2002 while taking part in a Marks & Spencer campaign as a 10-year-old child model.

Recalling the encounter, Beckham said Laviscount immediately stood out among the other children on set.

The former England captain revealed that he asked Laviscount whether he had ever considered acting before later suggesting to someone on his team that the young boy should be connected with an acting agency.

Laviscount emotionally thanked Beckham during the conversation, saying the gesture transformed both his life and his family’s future.

“It changed my life, my family’s life,” the actor said. “It was like a North Star to what I’m doing now.”

David Beckham added that he only later discovered the impact of the moment after hearing Laviscount discuss it in an interview years afterward.

Since his early television appearances in Grange Hill, Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, Laviscount has gone on to build an international acting career.

In 2022, he joined the cast of Emily in Paris as Alfie, the love interest of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.